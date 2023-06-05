96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Where Is The Lost Cajun?

June 5, 2023 12:24PM CDT
Lubbock’s The Lost Cajun at 6810 off Milwaukee has officially closed its doors. The Lost Cajun served authentic Cajun dishes such as seafood gumbo, po’boys, catfish, beignets, and more.

With a plethora of locations across the United States, The Lost Cajun opened in Lubbock in 2018.

It is not officially known when and why The Lost Cajun closed its doors, but if one in Lubbock wishes to dine at The Lost Cajun, the closest location is now in Amarillo.

For more on The Lost Cajun’s menu, visit here and their Facebook here.

