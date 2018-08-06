Which Grade In School Would You NEVER Relive?

It’s as if this time of year always shoots doses of memories into our veins and I think it has something to do with back to school. Like Christmas and Thanksgiving and other significant moments, back to school time creates a mental throwback to 1st grade, 2nd grade….4th…5th…senior in high school…college freshman….and unfortunately for me, the dreaded 7TH GRADE!!! Most of the other memories I mentioned from first grade through college are good. NOT 7th GRADE!

In 7th grade EVERYTHING CHANGED. I wasn’t in a middle school system, mine was junior high, so I went from being a big kid at grade school to a baby cowering in the halls amongst the 8th graders and “grown up” 9th graders. The body I had recently felt very comfortable and agile and confident in began to betray me. It grew in ways it had never grown before, and arms and legs and coordination spiraled out of control. Clearasil became my friend, and mirrors did not. Who IS THAT? Boys I’d grown up with became unrecognizable. Some would be strangely friendly, and others would act as if I was the invisible “teen girl/child morphing creature”. And then there was good ol’ Coach Fox; algebra, 6th period. That man treated algebra like a tackling dummy, and expected us to conquer it by sacrificing our bodies, minds, spirits and souls.

Honestly, I think I would never. ever relive 7th grade, even if someone offered 1 million dollars. Full disclosure, if someone set a million dollars in front of me I’d probably say, ” Let’s go! Where’s the time machine?”. For the moment though, with no money in sight, I swear I would never, ever ever ever relive 7th grade! NOT EVEN FOR ONE MILLION DOLLARS!