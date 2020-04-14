While Man Is Away The Animals Play
Goat portrait on a green summer meadow and mountains background
What happens when social-distancing humans stay away from our national parks? Well, the bear population at Yosemite has quadrupled – if that gives you a clue.
The animals are having a “party,” a Ranger named Katie told CBS News.
One might think the roads would be empty right now but Katie says they are actually being used by the bears.
Other wildlife that normally hang in the shadows, like coyotes and bobcats, have also been enjoying the park.
Have you found a new appreciation for nature?