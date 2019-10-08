Who’ll win CMA Entertainer of the Year? Miranda says Carrie’s the clear choice

ABC/Mark LevineAs the final votes for this year’s CMA Awards are cast, Miranda Lambert’s throwing her support behind her friend Carrie Underwood.

In a lengthy post on her socials, Miranda runs down the reasons she loves all the contenders and why they’re deserving, starting with Keith Urban, then going on to Garth Brooks, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton.

She then makes a lengthy case for “Carrie — The Entertainer of the Year.”

“That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half,” Miranda says in part. “The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The Okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie.”

“She blows me away every time I hear her sing,” Miranda continues. “She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better.”

Miranda also includes a photo of herself onstage with Carrie, back-to-back as they perform their hit duet from 2014, “Something’ Bad.”

“I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back,” Miranda closes. “So for the sake of sequins, Spanx and spray tans, take it home! You Carrie the torch!”

Of course, we’ll find out who wins Wednesday, November 13, as the CMA Awards air live from Nashville on ABC.

Miranda’s long been a big supporter of Carrie’s, even going so far as to say if country radio is only going to play one female artist, she’s fine if it’s Carrie.

They happen to both have hits right now, though: Carrie’s “Southbound” is number one this week on the Mediabase tally, while Miranda’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash” is in the top fifteen.

