Dolly Parton and her Dollywood Foundation received an award from the FBI for their work to aid families who were victims of the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires.

The FBI division in Knoxville awarded Parton and the Dollywood Foundation with the Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Although Dolly was unable to appear at the award ceremony which was held on May 3rd, she did send a video message thanking her fellow community leaders and the FBI for the honor.