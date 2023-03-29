96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Why is Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows?

March 29, 2023 9:47AM CDT
ABC / CBS

Due to the ATV accident that Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey suffered, the band has decided to reschedule at least three of their current “No Bad Vibes Tour” dates.  On Tuesday (March 28), the musician informed his followers on Twitter of the news and detailed how the accident left his pelvis “fractured in at least three places.”  Ramsey says he will heal up fine, but he’ll have to take some time off.  The shows slated for Friday (March 31), Saturday (April 1), and Sunday (April 2), all in Key West, Florida, have been rescheduled for March 22, 23, and 24 of 2024.

 

