Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn’t Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV

Lainey Wilson joked about fans thinking she started dating Devlin “Duck” Hodges at the 2023 ACM Awards. The singer and former NFL quarterback, who have been dating for two years, had a casual moment planned if she won an ACM award. “We talked about doing a handshake,” she tells Taste of Country Nights’ Evan Paul, laughing. “Maybe next time we will.” Wilson won several awards during the ACMs; however, there was no handshake or kissing, but instead, the couple “bro-hugged,” and she was patted on the back. “Does it look awkward?” she asks. “It was one of those things where I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do.” Wilson continued, “I’ll be honest, as a female in country music, there’s definitely times where you need folks to know you’re here to show up and work and get down to business,” she says. “I wanted to make sure it was about my music.”