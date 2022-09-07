Why Luke Combs Stopped His Show To Give Fans $140

Luke Combs was performing in Maine when he stopped his show to read a sign. The sign said, we made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood. Bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man he sounds good. Our dad’s swore it was a waste of time but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday. Luke sat down on the edge of the stage to chat with the boys. He learned that they made $200 and used it to buy the tickets that cost about that much. He said, oh my God I only got $140 right here. Y’all want that, pay yourselves back. I’ll get you some more. He also invited them backstage after the show That wasn’t his only kind gesture that evening. He performed even though he had throat issues. He refunded the entire audience the money they paid for their tickets.