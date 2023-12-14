Wild Rides and High Fives: Saddle Bronc Riders Unleash at NFR 2023

Saddle bronc riding introduces a saddle for the rider, who holds onto a bronc rein with one hand. The goal is also an eight-second ride, with scoring based on the rider’s style and control, and the horse’s agility and bucking action. The use of a specialized bronc saddle adds a unique dimension to the event.

Saddle Bronc Riding, a quintessential event in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), demands a delicate balance of strength, finesse, and sheer courage from both rider and horse. To secure a coveted position at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), saddle bronc riders engage in a season-long pursuit, accumulating points to place among the top 15 in the PRCA standings.

In saddle bronc riding, riders utilize a specialized bronc saddle and hold onto a bronc rein with one hand. The goal is to stay aboard a bucking horse for eight seconds, showcasing style, control, and adaptability. Scoring is divided between the rider (for technique, control, and style) and the horse (for bucking action, agility, and overall performance).

Legendary figures in saddle bronc riding have left an indelible mark on the sport. Riders like Billy Etbauer, Dan Mortensen, and Wade Sundell exemplify the artistry and athleticism required for success. Horses such as Red Rock and War Paint have become synonymous with excellence, elevating the event to a pinnacle of rodeo spectacle.

Wade Sundell, a modern standout, brings a unique flair to saddle bronc riding, known for his daring and unconventional style. As the PRCA season unfolds, fans anticipate witnessing the electrifying performances of riders and horses, as they strive for victory and the coveted gold buckle at the prestigious NFR.