WildWind Performance Lab: 2024 in Review

Jehan Hormazdi

Executive Director

Hello from a new face in this role! It was a privilege to jump into this role after Sarah Johnson, who led the lab to new heights. One decade in, WildWind has taken many shapes and forms and this year we continue to evolve.

I am thrilled to share highlights from an extraordinary three-week journey at the WildWind Performance Lab at Texas Tech University. This period has been nothing short of transformative for our participants, faculty, and visiting artists.

From the very first day, our participants dove into an immersive environment designed to push the boundaries of creativity and collaboration. Through intensive workshops, innovative projects, and thought-provoking discussions, our small but mighty group of this year’s WildWinder’s explored new dimensions of performance and storytelling. The energy and dedication displayed by everyone involved have been truly inspiring.

Our visiting artists brought diverse perspectives and expertise, enriching the learning experience and challenging our participants to think critically and creatively. From clowning to stage management, looping, and production to name a few, their mentorship has been invaluable, fostering an environment of growth and artistic exploration.

One of the highlights was our series of public performances (4, this year), where participants showcased their work. These performances were a testament to the hard work, passion, and ingenuity that define WildWind. Each piece was unique, reflecting the diverse voices and talents within our student body and beyond. We even workshopped a soon to be main stage world premiere at TTU, The Nerve of Minerva, the first collaboration since The Greater Tuna plays by Alumnus Jaston Williams and Joe Sears with music by Allen Robertson. Be sure to catch that in the Spring.

As we reflect on these three weeks, it is clear that the WildWind Performance Lab continues to be a beacon of innovation and excellence in the performing arts. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this successful program—our participants, faculty, staff, and supporters. Your commitment and enthusiasm make WildWind a vibrant and dynamic space for artistic development.

Thank you for being a part of our journey. We look forward to many more exciting and creative adventures together.