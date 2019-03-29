Will Ferrell Attends Red Raider Game

First of all, congratulations to Chris Beard and the Red Raider crew on the absolute domination of Michigan. Will Ferrell showed up!

I am assuming he was there to cheer on Michigan. I am basing this off of the fact that he is wearing a jersey that says “Tropics”. For those of you that do not know, that is from a basketball comedy movie in which he was the starring role. The movie is called “Semi-Pro”. It’s basically about the struggles of a semi professional basketball team. They were based out of FLINT MICHIGAN. Let’s review. The tropics are fictional but based out of Michigan. Tech is playing Michigan. There’s my theory.

The Red Raiders have been getting a lot of national attention lately! When I say lately, I mean since Mike Leach signed on as head football coach and kicked ass! Since then, basketball, baseball, tennis, and meat judging are just a few that have stepped up their game. You’ve seen all of the additions over the years! I’m not sure how it all works but I do know that most of these shiny new things like the United Supermarkets Arena, the jumbo screen at the Jones and so on, come from winning. Winning brings national attention! Kirby Hocutt has been finding the right guys for the tough task of winning in Division I sports. That’s a big hell yeah. It’s good for the school and the community of Lubbock.

Either way, the Red Raiders are takin’ care of business! This is a very cool pic of Will Ferrell at the game. Every time I look at him, I can’t help but see George W. Bush. Typical. Gonzaga…here we come! Wreck ‘Em!

Jackie Moon!