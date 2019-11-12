Will Lady Antebellum’s kids watch them on the CMAs? “My kid will just love the excuse to stay up!”

ABC Audio
Lady Antebellum is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at Wednesday’s CMA Awards, and they’re also performing on the show with pop star Halsey. Between them, the three members of Lady A have six children, so will they be watching mom and dad on the show? Well, half of them will.
“My kid’ll just love the excuse to stay up!” Charles Kelley says of his son Wade. “But he’ll watch for sure, ’cause I think we’re [performing] somewhere in the middle of the show.”
“Yeah, the older kids will stay up,” adds Dave Haywood, referring to his son Cash and Hillary Scott’s daughter Eisele. “Our young girls” — Hillary’s twins and Dave’s daughter, who are all under two — “will probably be asleep by the show time.”
Hillary adds, though, that when Lady A is on TV in the morning, “They’re there for that every time.”
“But it’s going to be awesome, man!” Dave says of the kids tuning in to the CMAs. “It’s so fun to watch their excitement now at this phase of our career with what we’re doing.”
Charles, meanwhile, says his, Dave and Hillary’s three older kids are their “mini-me’s,” and they may soon be following in their parents’ footsteps.
“We do need to do a video at some point,” he says. “If we come out with a really fun song and have the three…of them…play us? That’d be hilarious!”
