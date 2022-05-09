Williams, McCullar invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams and Kevin McCullar have received invitations to participate in the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp. The NBA G League announced a field of 44 prospects for the NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm® for the event which will take place May 16 and 17 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp gives draft prospects an opportunity to display their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives over the course of the camp by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills. Based on performance, select players from the NBA G League Elite Camp will be invited to participate in Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022, which will be held May 18-22 at Wintrust Arena.
Williams is coming off a super-senior season at Tech where he led the Red Raiders with 14.1 points per game and earned All-Big 12 First Team honors. He finished his collegiate career with 2,149 career points after scoring in double figures in 29 games last season, including a season-high 33 points at Kansas and finishing the year with a team-best 21 points against Duke in the Sweet 16. Williams, who also played at Fresno State and UTEP before finishing his career with one season at Tech, also was named to the NABC and USBWA All-District Team. McCullar earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the second straight season after averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season. A junior from San Antonio, McCullar played three seasons at Tech where he compiled 676 points, 351 rebounds, 151 assists and 110 steals in 78 games played. He has announced his intentions to transfer if he removes his name from the NBA Draft.
“We are thrilled to host this talented group of draft prospects at our NBA G League Elite Camp,” said NBA G League Head of Basketball Operations Malik Rose. “This is an incredible opportunity for these 44 young men to showcase their basketball abilities in front of both NBA and NBA G League front office personnel.”
NBA players that have participated in past NBA G League Elite Camps include New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, LA Clippers guard Terance Mann and Miami Heat guard Max Strus.
–TECH–
Release provided by WES BLOOMQUIST Texas Tech Athletics