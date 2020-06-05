      Weather Alert

Willie Nelson and more will host ‘A Night for Austin’ telethon-style fundraising event

Jun 5, 2020 @ 2:00pm

Willie Nelson, his wife AnniePaul Simon and Edie Brickell are helming a fundraising event to benefit the Austin Community Foundation in support for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the community of Austin, Texas.

Called Luck Presents: A Night for Austin, the two-hour, telethon-style broadcast will feature performances from Willie, Paul, James Taylor and many more. The show will also feature a number of other famous Texans, including actors Ethan HawkeRenée Zellweger and Owen Wilson

One hundred percent of the funds raised from the event will go to the Austin Community Foundation, benefiting a number of organizations including MusiCares Austin, HAMM and Central Texas Food Bank

Airing on June 10 at 8PM CT, the show will be available to watch through multiple avenues. You can stream it live via Luck Production’s Twitch channel, as well as on the event’s website.  Those local to Austin can tune in via local broadcast TV.

By Carena Liptak
