Willie Nelson to follow Dolly Parton into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

This year, Willie Nelson becomes the second consecutive country icon to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, following in Dolly Parton‘s footsteps last year.

Also selected this year in the Performers category are Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush and the late George Michael. Additionally, the Rock Hall will honor hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc and guitar legend Link Wray with the Musical Influence Award; Chaka Khan, Elton John‘s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and founding Blood, Sweat & Tears member Al Kooper with the Musical Excellence Award; and the late Soul Train creator and host Don Corneliuswith the industry Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” says John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

Rage is being inducted after appearing on the ballot five times, while Bush makes it on her fourth try. Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and George Michael were all chosen for induction following their first time on the ballot.

This year’s nominees who were not inducted include The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Iron Maiden, Warren Zevon, Joy Division and New Order, Cyndi Lauper and A Tribe Called Quest.

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place November 3 at New York City’s Barclays Center.

