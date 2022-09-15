Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid Festival airing on Circle Network, with performances by Chris Stapleton + more

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

September 15, 2022 11:30AM CDT
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The 2022 Farm Aid Festival will once again broadcast live on the Circle Network. Featuring sets from Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson & Family, Dave Matthews and Sheryl Crow, the event will air from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Hosted by Runaway June bandmate Natalie Stovall, the annual music, food and farm festival will air in live and pre-recorded segments. The Circle Network’s social channels will also livestream Farm Aid throughout the day.

It’s the second consecutive year that the network will bring Farm Aid to fans in real time. Other performers on the bill include Margo Price, Charley Crockett, Lukas Nelson, Brittney Spencer and many more.

Farm Aid is an annual benefit show that raises money for family farmers in the United States. Founders Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young debuted the event in 1985 and, like Matthews and Price, are still board members.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

