Willie Nelson’s new book will take fans inside his career-defining songs

Willie Nelson is set to release his new book, Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs, on October 31 via William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

The collection, which Willie co-authored with David Ritz and Mickey Raphael, will feature backstories of 160 of Willie’s favorite songs, from his big commercial hits to lesser-known B-side cuts.

Additionally, the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will share never-before-seen photos from his career, as well as anecdotes about his collaborations with Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Waylon Jennings, Ray Charles, Merle Haggard, Ray Price and many others.

Preorder your copy now at harpercollins.com.

