Win a Pod of Two Tickets to see Hometown Heroes Live Drive In Concert Starring Lee Brice / Cody Johnson

Sep 3, 2020 @ 6:30pm

Friday, September 25th

  3:30PM – Harper Grace LIVE
  5:00PM – Wade Bowen LIVE
  6:15PM – Kody West – Streaming
  7:30PM – Pat Green – LIVE
  8:45PM – Lee Brice – Streaming
10:00PM – Cody Johnson – LIVE
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 8th at 10AM.  Buy tickets at www.hometownheroeslive.com.  
The concert will be held outside in the large empty field located at North Loop 289 frontage road by Winston and Slide….over by Alamo Drafthouse and former Cantina Laredo.
 
There will be Social Distancing and people can download an app, so while they are at the concert, they can order food and/or artist merchandise that will be delivered to them. 
