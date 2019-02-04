Join us for some wine & chocolate! This is our 22nd annual Wine & Chocolate Fantasia benefitting the Southwest Parkinson’s Society. Tickets are available at the winery and online at universe.com . They are limited so don’t wait to claim yours now!Tickets are $75.00 which includes entry into the event with all you can eat chocolate, complimentary wine, and hor d’oeuvres! You’ll get to vote for your favorite chocolate sculptures and chocolate samples and the Southwest Parkinson’s Society will also have a large silent auction.

This year’s theme is HOLLYWOOD! Have fun and feel free to come dressed to impress in your Hollywood best!