Win
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Deals
Join Team KLLL
Watch
KLLL Music Insiders
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Contest Rules
Weather Forecast
Contact
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Wine It Up
Wine It Up Ep 3 : Halloween Candy Pairings
Nov 8, 2019 @ 11:38am
If you love drinking wine, talking about wine and learning about wine, then Wine it Up with Jeff & Colleen. In Episode 3, they discuss Halloween candy wine pairings.
TAGS
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock
Wine It Up
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts
Lubbock's Country Leader
Win
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Deals
Join Team KLLL
Watch
KLLL Music Insiders
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Contest Rules
Weather Forecast
Contact
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL