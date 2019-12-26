      Weather Alert

Wine it Up Ep 5 : Christmas Cookie Pairings

Dec 26, 2019 @ 12:20pm
Wine It Up

If you love drinking wine, talking about wine and learning about wine, then Wine it Up with Jeff & Colleen. In Episode 5, they discuss Christmas cookie wine pairings.

