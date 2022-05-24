      Weather Alert

Wisconsin Man Breaks Record By Eating Big Macs Every Day For 50 Years

May 24, 2022 @ 9:27am
fresh tasty burger on black background

A Wisconsin man has earned himself a spot in the Guinness World Records book — and, likely, a major case of indigestion — by eating at least one Big Mac a day for the last 50 years.  Fond du Lac resident Donald Gorske says he ate his first Big Mac at McDonald’s in 1972 — and he enjoyed it so much that he continued to scarf down one or two a day from that point forward. “In that moment I said, ‘I’m going to probably eat these for the rest of my life,’” Gorske says. “When I like something, I stick with it all the time.”  Although Gorske has already downed at least 32,340 Big Macs, he says he still hasn’t lost his taste for the McDonald’s burger. “I’ll probably be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life,” he says.

 

