With his eyes on the studio, Garth predicts 2023 will be his “busiest year” ever

ABC/Lou Rocco

2023 is shaping up to be “the busiest year” of Garth Brooks‘ career, the superstar proclaimed during his weekly edition of Inside Studio G.

Of course, he kicks off his sold-out, 27-date Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May, but he revealed another major commitment for the year: He and wife Trisha Yearwood will take on a Habitat for Humanity build on behalf of their close friends, former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter.

There’s also the opening of his new Friends in Low Places entertainment venue on the famed Nashville strip known as Lower Broadway.

But perhaps most exciting of all for fans is the news that Garth is planning to head into the studio. While he predicts he’ll “do a lot of things that probably never will see the light of day,” he also adds those end up being “my favorite sessions right there.”

The Country Music Hall of Famer typically checks in with his fans during a new Inside Studio G every Monday night on Facebook.

