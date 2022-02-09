Wolfforth Farmers Pop-Up Market Wednesday in Lubbock

Wolfforth Famers Market announced today they will have a new South Lubbock Pop Up Market each Wednesday from 1-4p at Slide & S. Loop 289 in front of Cardinals Sports Center.
From their announcement:
We have some very exciting news to share for our customers who are not able to make it to the market on Saturdays. We have started a brand new farmers market in South Lubbock that will be held every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. (weather permitting). This mini market is in front of Cardinals Sports Center located on Slide and the loop. These are all vendors from our Saturday market, and they will also be at our market in Wolfforth every Saturday from 10-2. This market will be only farmers market products such as locally grown produce, pasture raised meats, canned goods, etc.. and will not have any non food items. There will also be several food trucks set up each week, so be sure to come hungry. They are all set up today, so go show them how much we appreciate the hard work it takes to run small family businesses.
So something new in the 806!