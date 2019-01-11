Woman Breaks Into Police Station

A Pennsylvania woman came up with the wrong plan to ask out a police officer. She broke into the police station by smashing the glass doors. 27-year-old Ashley Keister was spotted on surveillance video smashing the front doors of the West Wyoming Borough police station with a cigarette receptacle, then going through filing cabinets. When officers arrived, she began swinging at them.

Police say Keister was looking for an officer she had become obsessed with after he arrested her last year. They say she would sexually harass him on social media and would call 911 in the hopes of talking to him.

Keister is facing charges of burglary, vandalism, and aggravated assault. Ever dealt with a stalker in the workplace? Ever make a dumb mistake trying to get someone’s attention?