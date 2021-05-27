      Weather Alert

Woman Climb Into El Paso Zoo Exhibit To Feed Spider Monkeys

May 27, 2021 @ 10:43am

El Paso Zoo officials say they will press charges against a woman who was caught on video climbing into a spider-monkey exhibit over the weekend.  The clip posted on Instagram shows the woman feeding the monkeys inside the exhibit.  The Lovett Law Firm in El Paso identified the woman as an employee and released a statement saying she has been fired. “We absolutely do not condone this irresponsible and reckless behavior.”  The zoo’s director called the woman’s actions “stupid.”

Have you (or someone you know) been fired from a job for something that happened outside of work?

