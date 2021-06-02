Weather Alert
Win
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Can You Survive This Podcast
KLLL Music Insiders
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Watch
Deals
Contest Rules
Weather Forecast
Contact
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Woman Comes Home To Find Koala Pole Dancing
Jun 2, 2021 @ 5:40am
Well, you dont see that very often
TAGS
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock
You May Also Like
Casas for CASA Playhouse Raffle
Ashley McBryde gets closer to touring as she releases 'Live from a Distance'
2-Year-Old Toddler Has IQ Of 146
Shania Twain would start a band with Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: “When I think of [them] I think trio vocals”
Garth Brooks mourns late “Friends in Low Places” songwriter Dewayne Blackwell
Recent JMM Podcasts
Win
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Can You Survive This Podcast
KLLL Music Insiders
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Watch
Deals
Contest Rules
Weather Forecast
Contact
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On