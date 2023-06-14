96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Woman Declared Dead, Then Found Gasping for Air in Her Coffin

June 14, 2023 10:26AM CDT
Woman Declared Dead, Then Found Gasping for Air in Her Coffin
A woman recently declared dead in a hospital in Ecuador turned out to be the opposite.  The 76-year-old woman was alive and banging from her coffin at her own wake!  “I lifted up the coffin, and her heart was pounding, and her left hand was hitting the coffin…” her son shared on social media. “We called 911 to bring her here to the hospital.”  According to reports, the woman was declared dead after not responding to resuscitation attempts following a possible stroke.  According to the country’s Ministry of Health, an investigation is underway.

 

