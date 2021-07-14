      Weather Alert

Woman Eats 50 Chili Dogs in 22 Minutes

Jul 14, 2021 @ 9:38am

Sure, Nathan’s has their own hot dog eating contest, but one Michigan bar has their own CHILI dog competitors.  A woman visited The Corner Bar in Rockford, Michigan and managed to down 50 chili dogs in just 22 minutes!  This achievement got this woman’s name, Molly Schyuler, on the wall with thousands of others who have wolfed down chili dogs.  Any person who can eat 12 chili dogs within a four hour span gets their name placed on the bar’s walls.

How many chili dogs do you think you could eat in four hours?

