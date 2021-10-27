Woman Files $5 Million Lawsuit Over Strawberry Pop-Tarts

A New York woman has filed a $5 million lawsuit – over strawberry Pop-Tarts. The suit claims that Kellogg Co. is misleading consumers by advertising the toaster treats as strawberry-flavored, when the ingredients show they contain more pears and apples than actual strawberries. The wildest part? The plaintiff isn’t alone – a similar lawsuit was filed by another person in Illinois two months ago, and is being handled by the same lawyers. Kellogg has not commented on the suit.
Do you think this lawsuit will get anywhere?