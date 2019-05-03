Woman Finds Rare Baseball Card Worth $130,000

A woman in Maryland purchased a used piano and got more than she bargained for when she found a rare Babe Ruth baseball card inside, worth $130,000.

Ellen Kelly’s aunt Nora died in 1969, but the piano remained in the family until around 1992. She then bought it for $25 at the family’s estate sale.

When she noticed a pedal was sticking, she had her friend come over to fix it. That’s when the Babe Ruth baseball card from 1916 along with over 100 others were discovered.

She finally decided to sell the card this year and it ended up being sold for $130,053 at auction.

Not a bad investment for $25 spent back in 1992.