Woman Finds Snake Slithering on Shelf of Baked Beans in Target Store
A woman shopping in Target in North Carolina thought she was being pranked but instead came face to face with the real thing. She saw what she thought was a toy snake among the cans of baked beans in Target.
Thinking it was a joke, she pulled out her camera to video it but when she zoomed in she got a surprise, the snakes tongue came out!. Staying calm, she got help. A Target spokesperson said the snake was unharmed and removed from the store. The area where the snake was found was sanitized and pest control was called in.