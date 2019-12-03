Woman Gets All 17 Pets To Pose For Family Portrait
Group of dogs sitting against white background
Imagine getting not one, but all 17 of your family pets to pose for a picture. It seems nearly impossible but one woman managed to wrangle her furry friends for one incredible snap.
Kathy Smith of Wales spent two weeks preparing for the holiday picture of her eight dogs and nine cats. She practiced putting the pups in place for the photo and had to bribe the cats with treats for some practice shots.
Finally, Smith took a split-second shot of all 17 pets looking at the camera. Once she realize she got the picture she wanted, the animals scattered. She was done herding cats…and dogs.
Can you get your pet to pose for a picture?
Which animal is easier to pose for a pic; cats or dogs?