Woman Gives Birth To 14-Pound Baby

A Phoenix, Arizona woman who suffered 19 miscarriages has given birth to a 14-pound boy. To put that in perspective — that’s twice the size of an average newborn.
Cary Patonai and her husband, Tim, called the newest addition to their family a “miracle.” Baby Finnley joins two older siblings at home. Aside from being 14 pounds, 1 ounce, Finnley was also nearly 24 inches long meaning he’s already in size 2 diapers and wearing clothes meant for 6-to-9-month olds. His father told a local TV station, “He’s gonna be a football player, get him in those pads.”