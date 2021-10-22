      Weather Alert

Woman Gives Birth To 14-Pound Baby

Oct 22, 2021 @ 9:56am
A Phoenix, Arizona woman who suffered 19 miscarriages has given birth to a 14-pound boy.  To put that in perspective — that’s twice the size of an average newborn.

Cary Patonai and her husband, Tim, called the newest addition to their family a “miracle.”  Baby Finnley joins two older siblings at home.  Aside from being 14 pounds, 1 ounce, Finnley was also nearly 24 inches long meaning he’s already in size 2 diapers and wearing clothes meant for 6-to-9-month olds.  His father told a local TV station, “He’s gonna be a football player, get him in those pads.”

 

