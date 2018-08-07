Woman Pays Bill For Someone She THINKS Can’t Pay but COULD Buy the Building

Well the guy that could buy the building if he wanted is none other than Keith Urban. Apparently he was having issues paying. Not sure what “Issues” means but either way, Ruth stepped in to help. It worked out in her favor.

Just caught up with Ruth Reed who saw a customer having an issue paying at Wawa in Medford, NJ and jumped in to pay his bill. Turns out it was @KeithUrban her pic with him after interview, more today on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nDLqAAhBlW — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) August 6, 2018

