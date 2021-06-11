      Weather Alert

Woman Recovers Wallet…………………………46 Years Later

Jun 11, 2021 @ 9:32am

Mudflap had a story on his good news story of a woman in Ventura, California who lost her wallet 46 years ago.

An employee at the theater where she lost the wallet found it inside of a crawl space while doing maintenance work.  Inside of the wallet was old pictures, a 1973 Grateful Dead ticket and 1976 California driver’s license.  He posted it on Facebook and the woman was reunited with her wallet within hours.

So this begs the question.  Have you used social media to locate something that was lost?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
NCAA Lubbock Regional All-Tournament Team
South Plains Airshow is on!
Charley Pride's son from an extramarital relationship is contesting the late singer's will
Mom Attends School Posing As Her 13yr Old Daughter
Thomas Rhett tells the story of how he and his wife found out she was pregnant with baby number four
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On