Woman Recovers Wallet…………………………46 Years Later
Mudflap had a story on his good news story of a woman in Ventura, California who lost her wallet 46 years ago.
An employee at the theater where she lost the wallet found it inside of a crawl space while doing maintenance work. Inside of the wallet was old pictures, a 1973 Grateful Dead ticket and 1976 California driver’s license. He posted it on Facebook and the woman was reunited with her wallet within hours.
So this begs the question. Have you used social media to locate something that was lost?