Woman Says $26 Million Lottery Ticket Destroyed In Laundry

May 17, 2021 @ 9:25am

The winner of a $26 million lottery prize in California may have literally washed the chance of the jackpot down the drain.  The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket for the November 14 drawing was sold at a convenience store in Norwalk.  Thursday was the last day to redeem it.  Nobody did.  But a store employee told KTLA-TV that a woman came in and said she had put the ticket in her pants and it was destroyed in the washing machine.  A copy of the surveillance video of the person who bought the ticket has been turned over to California Lottery officials.   The claim will be investigated and there’s still a chance the money could be awarded.

