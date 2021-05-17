Woman Says $26 Million Lottery Ticket Destroyed In Laundry
The winner of a $26 million lottery prize in California may have literally washed the chance of the jackpot down the drain. The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket for the November 14 drawing was sold at a convenience store in Norwalk. Thursday was the last day to redeem it. Nobody did. But a store employee told KTLA-TV that a woman came in and said she had put the ticket in her pants and it was destroyed in the washing machine. A copy of the surveillance video of the person who bought the ticket has been turned over to California Lottery officials. The claim will be investigated and there’s still a chance the money could be awarded.
