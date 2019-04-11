Woman Shows Up At Ex’s Wedding In Her Own Wedding Dress, Begs For Forgiveness
By mudflap
|
Apr 11, 2019 @ 9:26 AM

One woman took the words “speak now or forever hold your peace” to the extreme, showing up at her ex’s wedding wearing her own bridal gown.

In a video shared on the Chinese social media , the woman drops to her knees next to the man, begging him to take her back.

According to reports, she was shouting, “It was my fault,” right as he was about to kiss his new bride.

Referring to the wedding crasher, the master of ceremonies is heard on the tape saying, “We have an unexpected situation here.”

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen happen at a wedding?

