Woman Tries To Return Pick To Garth Brooks During Concert, Gets Big Surprise

May 26, 2022 @ 9:09am

Garth Brooks made a woman’s dream come true. During Garth’s Massachusetts concert on Saturday (May 21) Jessica Cloukey held a sign that caught Brooks’ eye.  Brooks read the sign, ‘Bangor Maine 1992. I’ve saved your guitar pick for 30 years. Do you want it back?’  “I saw him back in ‘92. I was 8 years old. He was just starting out. I happened to be on my uncle’s shoulders when he was singing a song and he handed his guitar pick down to me,” Cloukey said.  Instead of accepting the pick back, Brooks gave her another one, along with a guitar pick. “Oh, and maybe one more thing,” Brooks told her. He handed her his guitar.  “If you gave me the opportunity to meet anybody in the world, that’s who I would pick. It brings tears to my eyes just knowing that my dream happened,” Cloukey said.

 

