      Weather Alert

Woman Tries To Set Boyfriend On Fire Because He Wasn’t Excited About Her New Job At Subway

Dec 23, 2019 @ 11:13am
Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back

An Arizona woman is accused of trying to set her boyfriend on fire – because he wasn’t excited enough about her new job at Subway.

Police say 46-year-old Kathy Jones sprayed the man with lighter fluid and threw lit matches at him.  She told police she didn’t remember the incident but did say she was angry because he “wasn’t interested in commending her for her new job”.

Jones had been drinking before the alleged attack.  She’s charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal damage.

What’s the silliest thing you’ve ever gotten into an argument over?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts