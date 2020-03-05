Woman Waters Plant For 2 Years – And Then Learns It’s Fake
A woman has spent the last two years watering and nurturing a plant — only to find out it’s fake.
Caelie Wilkes, who shared her embarrassing story on Facebook, says she’d probably still be watering the succulent had she not decided to move it to a new pot. That’s when she realized the plant she’d been caring for was actually green plastic, stuck in a styrofoam base with sand glued onto it. “I decided it was time to transplant,” Wilkes says. “I found the cutest vase. I go to pull it from the original plastic container to learn this plant was fake.
