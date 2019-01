All government workers who are working without pay because of the shutdown have been forced to find other ways to stay afloat.

One Virginia woman found a great way to deal with her husband’s pay stoppage — she won the lottery.

Carrie Wells played a Virginia Lottery game and won $100,000 plus a new Ford Expedition. She says, “I cried. I couldn’t believe it.”

Now with a new ride, a lot of extra cash and some time off for her husband, she plans to take the family on a Disney World vacation.