Woman’s Lost Dog Turns Up On Facebook Nearly A Year Later

Sep 22, 2021 @ 9:41am
French bulldog on white background

Talk about a reunion…Lisa Raulerson was living in West Palm Beach, Florida in October 2020 when her 15-year-old pooch, Sparky, got out through a gate left open.  Raulerson said her family was heartbroken as weeks dragged on without Sparky.  Fast forward to Raulerson scrolling through Facebook recently — and what popped up?! A pic of Sparky.  Sunshine State Westie Rescue said Sparky had been brought to a shelter as a stray and they stepped in to prevent the dog from being euthanized.  Raulerson and Sparky were reunited after 331 days apart.  “I feel like a void in my heart was filled. I really do … I wish he could talk.”

Do you ever wonder what thoughts your dog would have about you if he/she could talk?

