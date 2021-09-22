Woman’s Lost Dog Turns Up On Facebook Nearly A Year Later

Talk about a reunion…Lisa Raulerson was living in West Palm Beach, Florida in October 2020 when her 15-year-old pooch, Sparky, got out through a gate left open. Raulerson said her family was heartbroken as weeks dragged on without Sparky. Fast forward to Raulerson scrolling through Facebook recently — and what popped up?! A pic of Sparky. Sunshine State Westie Rescue said Sparky had been brought to a shelter as a stray and they stepped in to prevent the dog from being euthanized. Raulerson and Sparky were reunited after 331 days apart. “I feel like a void in my heart was filled. I really do … I wish he could talk.”
