Women Achieve Second-Highest Ranking in Program History
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its week one outdoor rankings Monday, and Texas Tech’s women’s team cracked the top-five for the first time since 2008.
Tech’s women’s team was ranked fifth for a week in 2008 before jumping to fourth for two weeks and settling at fifth going into the NCAA Championships, where they would finish fifth.
Tech’s women rank fifth in the nation after an action-packed weekend in Austin at the Texas Relays. With nearly half the country in attendance, the Red Raiders turned in several top-10 national performances. In total, eight women came away with marks or times worth double-digit points to the USTFCCCA’s TFRI ranking system, which has Tech with 182.58 points.
An historic long jump series from Ruth Usoro led to 31.93 points towards the team’s total. Usoro recorded four jumps of over 6.70m, finishing with a top mark of 22’-2.25” (6.76m) – marking the first time in program history a Tech jumper has jumped over 22 feet. Usoro did it three times in the series. Monae’ Nichols downed the school record in the competition as well, finishing with a top jump of 21’-5.5” (6.54m). She contributed 26 points to the TFRI.
Tech’s 3:32.85 in the 4×400 relay – it’s best time since 2014 – added 21 points. Sidney Sapp’s outdoor high jump PR of 5’-10.5” (1.79m) tacked on another 21.39. Seasons Usual’s discus mark of 184’-3” (56.16m) put on another 19.43. More points were added by Lexye Price’s 400mH PR (17.36), Kayli Johnson’s shot put PR (15.46) and Chloe Wall’s pole vault (10.64).
Tech’s men’s team ranked 24th in the first outdoor index, compiling 104.79 points. The score is highlighted by Justin Hall’s 25’-10.25” (7.88m), which posted 23.76 points in the index. Jequan Hogan nearly PR’d in the triple jump, which added on another 19.28 points. Jalen Seals did capture a PR of 25’-6.75” (7.79m) in the long jump, which contributed 17.22 points. Tech ran a 4×400 relay consisting of Chancellor Stephenson, Karayme Bartley, Ryan Champlin and Sven Cepus, which timed 3:07.18 for 9.87 points.
Tech will compete at the Baylor Invitational on April 3.
