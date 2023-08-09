Women’s Protective Services the 24th Annual South Plains Implement Benefit Drawing

Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 24th annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the South Plains Implement Benefit Drawings will be held on August 26th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for four John Deer Gators; a John Deere Gator TS; a John Deere Gator TX; a John Deere Gator XUV825M S4; and the John Deere Gator XUV835M Honor Edition. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100, including two passes to the “Planting the Seeds for Change” event with a BBQ buffet by Jeana’s Feedbag, live music by Courtney and Ramon, yard games, and an incredible Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any South Plains Implement loa. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.

Family Violence is the leading cause of injury to young females in West Texas. Women’s Protective Services is committed to ending this atrocity as the third-largest Domestic Violence shelter in Texas and one of the largest in the nation. We pledge our faithful dedication to eliminating Domestic Abuse from Lubbock and our surrounding West Texas counties at all costs. Please help us reach out a hand of hope to families in crisis. Have you got your tickets yet? 100% of your donation goes to helping domestic violence victims right here in West Texas.

For tickets, call Women’s Protective Services at (806) 747-6491 or stop by any South Plains Implement store.

About Women’s Protective Services

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc. (WPS) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization specializing in advocacy for women, men, and children who have experienced Domestic Violence. WPS has been serving Lubbock, TX and the surrounding communities since 1978. Women’s Protective Services is a community based program supported by volunteers. The services provided at WPS are free and confidential. Services are available without regard to race, sex, handicap, national origin, color, religion, sexual orientation, or income. Our purpose and objectives are to provide a safe environment, offer community education, prevention, rehabilitation of violent family members, encourage transition to self-sufficiency and to advocate for the prevention and elimination of Family Violence. Visit www.wpslubbock.org for more information.

