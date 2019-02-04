Women’s Tennis 2019 Recruiting Class Ranked

Lady Raiders add two to the roster for the 2019-20 season

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Women’s Tennis 2019 recruiting class earned a spot in the Top 25 ranking, Tennis Recruiting Network announced Monday morning.

The future Lady Raiders received a No. 3 overall ranking. This is the second straight Top 3 ranking for a Texas Tech recruiting class.

“We are extremely excited to add both of these young ladies to the Texas Tech family,” Head Coach Todd Petty said. “This is credit to Melissa Kopinski and my staff for their hard work throughout the year recruiting. With such a young team, these two young ladies will fit right in and help take this program even further”

During the NCAA fall signing period, Petty announced the signing of Violet Apisah and Margarita Skryabina to the 2019 class.

A native of Papua New Guinea, Violet Apisah is one of the best junior players in the world. In March, she was ranked as high as No. 24 in the world. She reached the doubles final at the Australian Open Junior Championships earlier this year. Apisah also qualified for the singles and doubles main draw of The Junior Championships at Wimbledon.

Margarita Skriabina comes to Lubbock from Russia. She reached as high as No. 649 on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tour. Skriabina is the No. 2 ranked junior in Russia and is currently a member of the Russian National Team.

Tech is one of three Big 12 teams ranked by Tennis Recruiting Network. The Lady Raiders are the top ranked team in the league followed by Oklahoma State at No. 4 and Baylor at No. 9.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to Miami, Fla., this weekend. Tech is scheduled to face Miami on Saturday at noon (CT) and FIU on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Lady Raiders return to McLeod Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 15, when they host Tulane and New Mexico.

