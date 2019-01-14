Women’s Tennis Wrap Day Two with Seven Wins

Lady Raiders secure four singles, three doubles matches in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team came out with seven more wins on day two of the Orlando Invitational.

No. 18 Texas Tech and No. 16 Kansas split the singles matches, winning four each. Newcomer Denise-Antonela Stoica led the way after battling to a 7-6 (10), 7-6(5) victory over No. 70 Nina Khmelnitckaia (Kansas) on court three. She is 2-0 to start the season and owns a win over a ranked opponent.

Senior Felicity Maltby, the 52nd-ranked player in the country, bounced back to defeat No. 34 Janet Koch (Kansas) 6-3, 6-2. It was her first ranked win of the season and 11th of her career.

Freshman Olivia Peet captured her first win of the spring with a comeback, three-set victory (6-2, 3-6, 6-1) over Sonia Smagina (Kansas). Freshman Isa DiLaura earned her first win of the season with a 7-6, 7-5 victory over Dylan Cannon of NC State.

In doubles play, Lana Rush and Kennedy Bridgforth teamed up to defeat No. 55 Michaela Haet and Linda Huang of Rice to stay perfect in the opening weekend. Both of the duos wins have been against ranked opponents.

Doubles pair Maltby and Nell Miller earned their first win of the season with a 6-3 victory over Diae El Jardi and Victoria Smirnova of Rice.

ORLANDO INVITATIONAL RESULTS – Saturday, Jan. 12

No. 18 Texas Tech v. No. 16 Kansas – Singles

No. 52 Felicity Maltby (TTU) def. No. 34 Janet Koch (KU): 6-3, 6-2 Plobrung Plipuech (KU) def. Nell Miller (TTU): 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 Denise-Antonela Stoica (TTU) def. No. 70 Nina Khmelnitckaia (KU): 7-6(10), 7-6(5) Malkia Ngounoue (KU) def. Kennedy Bridgforth (TTU): 6-4, 6-1 Maria Toran Robes (KU) def. Lana Rush (TTU): 7-5, 7-5 Olivia Peet (TTU) def. Sonia Smagina (KU): 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 Julia Deming (KU) def. Sydney Jones (TTU): 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 Isa DiLaura (TTU) def. Dylan Cannon (NC State): 7-6, 7-5

No. 18 Texas Tech v. Rice – Doubles

Bridgforth/Rush (TTU) def. No. 55 Haet/Huang (Rice): 6-2 No. 38 Maltby/Miller (TTU) def. El Jardi/V.Smirnova (Rice): 6-3 Niezgoda/A.Smirnova (Rice) def. Sella/Jones (TTU): 6-0 Astete/Bowtell (Rice) def. Peet/Stoica (TTU): 6-2 Collins/DiLaura (TTU) def. Cannon/Nikolopoulou (NC St): 6-3

Jessika McKernan