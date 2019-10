Shot of a sliced avocado on a table

An avocado grown in Maui has just set a world record.

The 5.6 pound avocado was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s heaviest.

The Pokini family grew the monster.

After the avocado was put in the record books, there was only one thing to do. The Pokinis made guacamole. They say it was enough for 20 people.

