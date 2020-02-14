World’s First Batman Restaurant Announced
If you have always wanted to dine in Gotham like Bruce Wayne, your chance is coming!
The only catch, you’ll have to go to London.
That’s where Park Row, a DC-inspired restaurant, will open in Soho.
DC fans may recall that Park Row is where the parents of Bruce Wayne was murdered.
On their website, The Big Hospitality reports, The 18,000 sq basement will comprise five restaurants and three bars with a total of 330 covers when it opens later this year on the Brewer Street.
Park Row will open its doors to Batman world in the spring.
Are you excited about the first Batman restaurant?