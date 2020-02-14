      Weather Alert

World’s First Batman Restaurant Announced

Feb 14, 2020 @ 9:13am
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Costumed Supeheroes gather at Nokia Plaza to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of superheroes at 1,580 on October 2, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. The event was organized by DreamWorks Animation for the upcoming film, "Megamind," to break the Guiness World Record for largest gathering of costumed supeheros. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

If you have always wanted to dine in Gotham like Bruce Wayne, your chance is coming!

The only catch, you’ll have to go to London.

That’s where Park Row, a DC-inspired restaurant, will open in Soho.

DC fans may recall that Park Row is where the parents of Bruce Wayne was murdered.

On their website, The Big Hospitality reports, The 18,000 sq basement will comprise five restaurants and three bars with a total of 330 covers when it opens later this year on the Brewer Street.

Park Row will open its doors to Batman world in the spring.

Are you excited about the first Batman restaurant?

