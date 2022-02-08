Wreck ‘Em Tour to feature Hocutt, McGuire this spring

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt and new head football coach Joey McGuire will make the rounds throughout the state of Texas this spring and summer as part of the Red Raider Club Wreck ‘Em Tour schedule that was announced Tuesday.
Texas Tech will host events in 11 different cities, including Lubbock, in the coming months with the first being Feb. 18 in Austin. Additional head coaches and staff will appear at select events throughout the tour depending on sport schedules.
“It has been nearly two years since we were able to host a tour such as this to get out and see so many of our great fans and supporters,” Hocutt said. “I truly believe there’s never been a better time to be a Red Raider, and the Wreck ‘Em Tour is the perfect time to come together as a family and celebrate the future of this athletics program.”
The Wreck ‘Em Tour is open to all Red Raider fans to attend with additional details regarding each stop announced in the weeks leading up to each event. All fans are highly encouraged to attend the Wreck ‘Em Tour to hear from McGuire, Hocutt and others. Information regarding 2022 football season tickets and membership into the Red Raider Club will be presented in each city.
Details for each city will be announced locally and via social media in the weeks leading up to the event. Fans should follow both @RedRaiderClub and @TechAthletics on Twitter for additional information.
2022 RED RAIDER CLUB WRECK ‘EM TOUR SCHEDULE
Feb. 18 – Austin
Feb. 23 – Abilene
Feb. 26 – Fort Worth
March 11 – Houston
April 12 – Amarillo
April 23 – Lubbock
April 28 – Dallas
May 18 – Midland
May 18 – Odessa
June 9 – San Angelo
July 17 – San Antonio
